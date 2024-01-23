CM Revanth Reddy condemns attacks on RaGa in Assam

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has stated that he strongly condemns the BJP-sponsored attack on his party's top leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting Assam as part of the Bharat Nyay Yatra. Congress leaders are alleging that Rahul Gandhi wanted to go to the Batadruva Satra temple during the Yatra in Assam but was stopped by the authorities. Revanth Reddy released a press release in this order.

"I strongly condemn the local BJP-sponsored attack on Rahul Gandhi, who is touring Assam as part of the Bharat Nyay Yatra. It is deplorable that Rahul's Yatra is being obstructed at every step and not being allowed to visit the temple," he said.

Such a trend is not good in a democratic country... He accused the Assam state government of acting indifferently in the matter of Rahul's security. It should be remembered that conspiracies to damage his mental stability with such actions will not work. Rahul will move forward with more courage. He claimed that lakhs of Congress workers were with him. He said that he always had the support of the people of this country. He said that Telangana society is also with Rahul Gandhi... No matter who creates obstacles, he should stand by the people and the campaign started by Rahul Gandhi with the aim of getting justice for the poor will go forward successfully.