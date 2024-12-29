CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Minister Komatireddy on RRR North Tender Process Launch

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally called Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to congratulate him on the successful initiation of the tender process for the RRR North (Regional Ring Road) project. This development marks a significant milestone for a project that had been stalled since 2017.

During the conversation, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his appreciation. He highlighted that reviving the project and kickstarting it within a year was made possible due to the collective efforts, dedication, and cooperation of everyone involved.

The RRR North project is expected to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the region, making it a priority for the state government. The Chief Minister's acknowledgment of the minister's efforts reflects the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in Telangana.