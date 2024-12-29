Live
- Delhi And Surrounding Regions Brace For Cold Wave And Dense Fog
- Mandhana among contenders for ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year title
- CM Adityanath invites President Murmu to Maha Kumbh-2025
- YS Jagan congratulates Koneru Humpi on winning FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship
- Nara Bhuvaneswari Lauds Nitish Kumar Reddy for Stunning Century
- Modi praises Kalahandi farmers for ‘veg revolution’
- Strict action against misbehavior during New Year celebrations: DCM DK Shivakumar warns
- Four Telugu films grabs the place
- ‘Game Changer’ makers spent a whopping Rs 75 Cr on five songs
- CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Minister Komatireddy on RRR North Tender Process Launch
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Minister Komatireddy on RRR North Tender Process Launch
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally called Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to congratulate him on the successful initiation of the tender process for the RRR North (Regional Ring Road) project. This development marks a significant milestone for a project that had been stalled since 2017.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally called Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to congratulate him on the successful initiation of the tender process for the RRR North (Regional Ring Road) project. This development marks a significant milestone for a project that had been stalled since 2017.
During the conversation, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his appreciation. He highlighted that reviving the project and kickstarting it within a year was made possible due to the collective efforts, dedication, and cooperation of everyone involved.
The RRR North project is expected to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the region, making it a priority for the state government. The Chief Minister's acknowledgment of the minister's efforts reflects the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in Telangana.