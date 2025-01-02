CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Telangana Athlete Deepti Jeevanji for Arjuna Award Selection

Telangana's young athlete Deepti Jeevanji, who won a bronze medal for India at the Paralympics, has been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2024. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to Deepti, hailing her achievement as a testament to the state's growing sporting talent.

As part of the Public Government's sports policy aimed at promoting young athletes who excel in international and national competitions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously presented Deepti Jeevanji with a cash prize of ₹1 crore, along with ₹10 lakh for her coach, Nagapuri Ramesh. In addition, Deepti was awarded a Group-2 level government job and 500 square yards of land in Warangal as part of her recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the establishment of the Young India Sports University and the sports complexes across the state would provide further support to young athletes, fostering their growth and success.

The Chief Minister also congratulated other distinguished athletes, including Gukesh (Chess), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics), and Manu Bhaker (Shooting), who were nominated for the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for their excellence in sports. He also commended athletes and coaches selected for the Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards in 2024 for their exemplary contributions to Indian sports.