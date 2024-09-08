  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Land to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society

CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Land to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society
x
Highlights

In a significant move for the welfare of journalists, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presided over a land distribution ceremony for the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society.

In a significant move for the welfare of journalists, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presided over a land distribution ceremony for the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society. The event was organized to allocate land to members of the society, providing them with housing opportunities.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the journalist community and ensuring their well-being. He acknowledged the important role journalists play in society and stressed the need to provide them with adequate resources and facilities.

The land distribution initiative is seen as a step towards recognizing the contributions of journalists and enhancing their living conditions. The event was attended by several prominent figures from the media and government sectors, marking a milestone in the state's efforts to improve housing for media professionals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick