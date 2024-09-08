CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Land to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society

In a significant move for the welfare of journalists, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presided over a land distribution ceremony for the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society. The event was organized to allocate land to members of the society, providing them with housing opportunities.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the journalist community and ensuring their well-being. He acknowledged the important role journalists play in society and stressed the need to provide them with adequate resources and facilities.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy will participates in the Ceremony of Land allotment to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society at Ravindra Bharathi https://t.co/TLrsNmCAZ6 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 8, 2024

The land distribution initiative is seen as a step towards recognizing the contributions of journalists and enhancing their living conditions. The event was attended by several prominent figures from the media and government sectors, marking a milestone in the state's efforts to improve housing for media professionals.