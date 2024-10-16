CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Road Accident in Medak District

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over a tragic road accident that occurred in the Shivampet mandal of Medak district. He lamented the loss of seven lives from a single family, calling it an immense tragedy.

Responding promptly to the incident, the Chief Minister spoke with the relevant officials to gather detailed information about the accident. He directed them to ensure that those injured receive the best medical treatment possible.

Additionally, he extended his condolences to the affected family members, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing necessary assistance during this difficult time. He acknowledged the profound sorrow caused by this accident and assured that the government will closely monitor the health situation of the injured.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government would take all necessary steps to support the victims and their families during this tragic event.