CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on National Army Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of National Army Day.

Acknowledging their unwavering dedication and heroic sacrifices, CM Revanth Reddy lauded the armed forces for safeguarding the nation with unmatched valor and courage. “The soldiers of our tri-services have been protecting the country as vigilantly as an eyelid guards the eye. Their bravery and selfless service inspire the entire nation,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of recognizing the invaluable contributions of the armed forces in ensuring the safety and security of the nation. He urged citizens to honor and celebrate their sacrifices and patriotism on this special day.

National Army Day is observed annually to salute the soldiers who serve the nation with dedication and commitment.