CM Revanth Reddy gives directions to Congress leaders for local body elections

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that preparations for the local elections are proceeding as planned, despite ongoing challenges. During a Zoom meeting held on Thursday, PCC Chief Mahesh Goud outlined directives for party leaders regarding the local election and nomination processes.

The Chief Minister participated in the meeting, revealing that the first phase of the nomination process for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) commenced today. He urged in-charge ministers from various districts to liaise with key leaders to finalise candidates in accordance with the prescribed reservation ratios.

Reddy emphasised the importance of dedicating ample time for the nomination process and instructed the PCC's legal team to provide a model format for nomination applications to the grassroots level. He also recommended the establishment of a coordination committee at Gandhi Bhavan to address any legal issues that may arise, along with the initiation of a toll-free helpline for inquiries. The Chief Minister stressed that members of the committee should possess a thorough understanding of the election process.

Furthermore, Reddy announced that the PCC would discuss and make decisions regarding the selection of Mandal Parishad Presidents and Zilla Parishad chair posts, urging that no political statements about these positions be made until a consensus is reached.

In addition, he highlighted the need to closely monitor ongoing arguments in the High Court relating to Backward Classes (BC) reservations, stating that the PCC president should keep a watchful eye on the case. Following the court's verdict, another meeting will be convened for further actions. The Chief Minister instructed relevant officials to prepare a list of candidates for the first phase by the end of the day.