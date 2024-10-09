Live
- AIMPLB delegation meets J’khand CM, seeks support on Waqf Amendment bill
- K'taka Congress MLA Nagendra is 'mastermind' of Tribal Welfare scam: ED
- Defence personnel, doctors among participants of 2nd edition of Race Across India 2024
- Integrate women’s health and rights into workplaces: UNFPA
- GVC integration at scale in India to take electronics trade with US to $100 bn in 10 years
- 4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse in Arunachal
- Cong slams MahaYuti for tender of Rs 90 cr for digital advertising
- Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Condemns Arrest of Leaders Protesting Land Acquisition
- 5 ways students can overcome mental health challenges in the digital age
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Lays Foundation for Nagpur Airport Upgradation and Modernization: GMR Airports to Lead Transformation Aligned with India’s Aviation Growth Vision
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Hands Over Appointment Letters to New Teachers Hired Through DSC 2024
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in a special event at LB Stadium to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited teachers through the DSC 2024.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in a special event at LB Stadium to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited teachers through the DSC 2024. The event marked a significant moment for hundreds of aspiring educators who successfully secured jobs in the education sector.
Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his commitment to improving the education system in Telangana. He emphasized the government's efforts in filling teacher vacancies to ensure quality education for students across the state. "Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of our children, and with this recruitment, we are strengthening our education system," he said.
The Chief Minister personally handed over the appointment letters to several teachers, congratulating them on their achievement. He encouraged the new recruits to dedicate themselves to their profession and contribute to the development of future generations.
The event was attended by senior officials from the education department, alongside the newly appointed teachers and their families. The distribution of appointment letters was a celebratory occasion, as it not only highlighted the government's focus on education but also provided new opportunities for employment in the state.