CM Revanth Reddy Hands Over Appointment Letters to New Teachers Hired Through DSC 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in a special event at LB Stadium to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited teachers through the DSC 2024. The event marked a significant moment for hundreds of aspiring educators who successfully secured jobs in the education sector.

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his commitment to improving the education system in Telangana. He emphasized the government's efforts in filling teacher vacancies to ensure quality education for students across the state. "Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of our children, and with this recruitment, we are strengthening our education system," he said.

The Chief Minister personally handed over the appointment letters to several teachers, congratulating them on their achievement. He encouraged the new recruits to dedicate themselves to their profession and contribute to the development of future generations.

The event was attended by senior officials from the education department, alongside the newly appointed teachers and their families. The distribution of appointment letters was a celebratory occasion, as it not only highlighted the government's focus on education but also provided new opportunities for employment in the state.