CM Revanth Reddy Heads to Delhi for Talks with Congress Leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is traveling to New Delhi to meet with senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The meeting is expected to focus on important political discussions, including strategies for the upcoming national elections.

Sources say the talks will also cover issues related to strengthening the Congress party in Telangana and improving coordination with national leaders. Revanth Reddy's visit is seen as an important step for caste census.

Revanth Reddy's meeting with AICC leaders, including President is likely to play a key role in shaping the party's future plans in both Telangana and across India.

