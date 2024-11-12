Live
- People will give apt reply to abusive language: Chugh on Patole's 'dog' jibe at BJP
- Apple Security Alert: Critical Vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & More – Update Now
- AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari assures of strict measures against harassment of women
- Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and Puja Vidhi
- Lalabalavu sworn in as President of Fiji
- Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Muhurat, History, Significance, and Rituals Explained
- Centre directs officials to speed up resolution of industrial disputes cases
- Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Jammu region
- India’s IT spending to reach $160 bn in 2025
- Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose hospitalized
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Heads to Delhi for Talks with Congress Leaders
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is traveling to New Delhi to meet with senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC)....
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is traveling to New Delhi to meet with senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The meeting is expected to focus on important political discussions, including strategies for the upcoming national elections.
Sources say the talks will also cover issues related to strengthening the Congress party in Telangana and improving coordination with national leaders. Revanth Reddy's visit is seen as an important step for caste census.
Revanth Reddy's meeting with AICC leaders, including President is likely to play a key role in shaping the party's future plans in both Telangana and across India.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS