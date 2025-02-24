CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Amgen India Facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has further strengthened its position as a biotechnology and life sciences hub with the inauguration of Amgen India’s facility center in Madhapur. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the facility, marking a significant milestone in Telangana’s pursuit of scientific innovation and global investment.

The foundation for this collaboration was laid during CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States in August, where the Telangana government signed an agreement with Amgen, a leading global biotechnology company. Following this, Amgen has now officially launched its first development center in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s Rising Status in Biotechnology

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy expressed pride that Amgen, one of the world’s most renowned biotechnology firms, chose Hyderabad for its inaugural development center. He emphasized that this move would further strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as a leading innovation and technology hub in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

CM Revanth Reddy, along with IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, had previously visited Amgen’s R&D center in San Francisco, where they observed the company’s commitment to scientific innovation, research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical advancements. He highlighted that Amgen’s presence in Hyderabad would enhance the state’s leadership in biotechnology, pharma, and life sciences, making the city a preferred destination for global investors.

“Our government is committed to making Telangana a trillion-dollar economy and positioning Hyderabad among the world’s top cities as part of the ‘China Plus One’ strategy,” the Chief Minister stated.

He also assured Amgen of full government support in fostering research, skill development, and academic partnerships, urging the company to expand its investments in Telangana.

Global Leaders Participate in Inauguration

The event saw the presence of several key dignitaries, including Amgen Chairman and CEO Robert A. Bradway, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson, and Amgen Senior Vice President Derrick Miller. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu also participated in the inauguration, reinforcing Telangana’s commitment to attracting top-tier global companies to the state.

With Amgen’s entry, Hyderabad is set to scale new heights in the biotech industry, reinforcing its position as a global innovation powerhouse.