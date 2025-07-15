Live
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Icore Biologics Industry in Genome Valley
In a significant move for the biotechnology sector, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Samirpet's Genome Valley to lay the foundation stone for the Icore Biologics Industry. The event was attended by Ministers Sridhar Babu and Vivek, along with senior officials and various stakeholders.
Speaking at the ceremony, CM Reddy highlighted the crucial role that the Genome Valley has played in establishing Telangana as a leader in the biotechnology industry. "The industries in Genome Valley have brought recognition to Telangana. We produce 33 percent of the country's vaccine production from Genome Valley alone. At a time when the world was gripped by fear of Covid-19, we manufactured vaccines here and were able to supply them to countries around the world," he stated.
The establishment of Icore Biologics is expected to further strengthen Telangana's position in the global biotech arena and enhance its contributions to vaccine development and production.