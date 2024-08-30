CM Revanth Reddy Orders New Policies for Tourism Development in Telangana

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to draft new policies for the development of tourism in Telangana. Emphasizing the need for specialized policies for eco-tourism, health tourism, and temple tourism, he instructed officials to study the best practices adopted by other states to formulate effective strategies.



During a meeting held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat as part of the Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) projects, the Chief Minister issued several directives aimed at boosting the tourism sector. He suggested adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop resources in necessary areas, ensuring sustainable growth and development.

The meeting, attended by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials from various departments, included extensive discussions on multiple aspects of tourism. The Chief Minister proposed exploring opportunities to establish safaris in the Kawal and Amrabad forest areas and constructing cottages in select locations to provide overnight accommodations.

Additionally, a decision was made to establish a new zoo park on nearly 1,000 acres outside Hyderabad. The Chief Minister referenced Anant Ambani’s establishment of a 3,000-acre wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar, highlighting the potential for similar projects in Telangana.

In the Ananthagiri region, known for its rich natural forest wealth, the Chief Minister proposed using 200 acres of government land to develop health tourism. He suggested setting up a nature wellness center similar to the Jindal Nature Cure Institute in Bengaluru.

Moreover, plans were announced to develop health tourism within a 1,000-acre Health City in Hyderabad’s Fourth City. The Chief Minister emphasized creating policies that offer incentives to institutions interested in establishing centers there, aiming to position Hyderabad as a prominent hub for medical tourism in India, attracting national and international attention.



