CM Revanth Reddy orders probe into Dharani portal

Hyderabad: As promised during the Congress election campaign, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a comprehensive probe into the Dharani portal and the company that has been managing the land records.

The previous government had entrusted the works of portal design, development and the management of the Dharani portal to a company called IL&FS based on technical and financial bidding and qualifications in 2018.

The company had won the tender for Rs 116 crore and sold its shares for around Rs 1,200 crore. The agency’s activities went bankrupt and it changed its name to Terrasys Technologies Limited. Even the company directors also changed and sold the shares to Falcon Investment Company.

All this raised doubts over the confidentiality of land data as well as the details of Aadhaar and bank account details of the land owners. This had become a major campaign issue during the last Assembly elections and the BRS was pushed into defence over the issue. There were allegations that land registrations were even done during midnight in some cases.

He also instructed the officials to resolve the pending applications in Dharani immediately. Necessary arrangements are being made in all Mandal Tahsildar offices to dispose of the applications in the first week of March.

The State Revenue department was also asked to formulate terms and conditions for the disposal of pending applications by taking into consideration the suggestions made by the Dharani Committee. Over 2.45 lakh applications are pending in the Dharani portal across the state.

The Chief Minister discussed with the officials the possibility of addressing the pending applications in the first phase. The CM advised the authorities to issue necessary orders to resolve these issues immediately without troubling the farmers and make arrangements for the same in the first week of March.