CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Bahujan Warrior Sarvai Papanna Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on his death anniversary by garlanding his portrait. Remembering his contributions, the Chief Minister said that Papanna Goud fought against oppressive monarchies and worked towards political and social equality.

He recalled that Sarvai Papanna Goud led struggles centuries ago, bringing together people from different backgrounds in the fight for justice.

MLAs Thota Lakshmikant Rao and P. Sanjeeva Reddy, along with other leaders, also paid their respects during the event.