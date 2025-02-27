CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Chandrashekhar Azad

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of his death anniversary. Remembering Azad’s sacrifices, the Chief Minister hailed him as an eternal guide for the youth of India.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that Azad’s bravery and patriotism continue to inspire generations. He stated that the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Azad should never be forgotten and urged the youth to uphold their values of courage and selflessness.

Chandrashekhar Azad was a prominent leader in India’s freedom struggle, known for his fearless resistance against British rule. His legacy remains a source of inspiration for many across the country.