  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Chandrashekhar Azad

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Chandrashekhar Azad
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of his death anniversary. Remembering Azad’s sacrifices, the Chief Minister hailed him as an eternal guide for the youth of India.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that Azad’s bravery and patriotism continue to inspire generations. He stated that the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Azad should never be forgotten and urged the youth to uphold their values of courage and selflessness.

Chandrashekhar Azad was a prominent leader in India’s freedom struggle, known for his fearless resistance against British rule. His legacy remains a source of inspiration for many across the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick