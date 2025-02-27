Live
- If he comes to bowl, what are you going to look at?, says Healy on Kuhnemann's bowling action cleared by ICC
- Prior infection with seasonal flu may guard against severe bird flu: Study
- Kia unveils new EV models, electrification strategy
- Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home
- Rescue Operation in Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Gains Momentum
- Anil Kapoor explains what makes his documentary ‘Buzz’ a powerful tale of heroism
- Why CBI refraining from revealing full identity of Abhishek Banerjee in charge sheet: Trinamool general secretary
- Posani Krishna Murali undergoes medical tests, to be presented in court
- India has potential to play key role in new world order, says FM Sitharaman
- Complete Immunization for Every Child is Our Goal— District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Chandrashekhar Azad
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of his death anniversary.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of his death anniversary. Remembering Azad’s sacrifices, the Chief Minister hailed him as an eternal guide for the youth of India.
Revanth Reddy emphasized that Azad’s bravery and patriotism continue to inspire generations. He stated that the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Azad should never be forgotten and urged the youth to uphold their values of courage and selflessness.
Chandrashekhar Azad was a prominent leader in India’s freedom struggle, known for his fearless resistance against British rule. His legacy remains a source of inspiration for many across the country.
Next Story