CM Revanth Reddy plays friendly football match at Woxsen University

Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana recently demonstrated his commitment to promoting sports among the youth during a thrilling friendly football match at Woxsen University. After returning from a tour in New Delhi, the Chief Minister visited the university on the outskirts of Kankol village in the Sangareddy district, where he engaged with students and showcased his football skills.

Accompanied by Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, CM Revanth took the time to inspect the university premises and visit various stalls set up by students, showering them with praise for their creativity and innovation. The highlight of the visit was the football match against Woxsen University's own team, the Woxsen Sharks. Kicking off the game on the university's International FIFA Pro-Certified football turf, CM Revanth captivated the audience with his enthusiasm and energy, prompting cheers from students and staff alike.

Displaying remarkable sportsmanship, the Chief Minister congratulated the students for their talent and spirited participation, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere. Acknowledging the importance of balancing sports and academics, he encouraged the youth to pursue excellence in both fields.

Mr. Praveen K. Pula, Chancellor of Woxsen University, honored the Chief Minister for his participation in the match and for inspiring the student body to engage more deeply in sports. The event took place at Woxsen’s renowned RACE facility, known as one of Asia’s largest university sports complexes, reflecting the university's dedication to delivering world-class athletic opportunities.