'Energy conservation is not just an option, but the most crucial need': President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday, underscored the urgency of adopting energy-efficient practices, saying that energy conservation is "not just an option, but the most crucial need of today", as she presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 and prizes for the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day in New Delhi, the President described energy conservation as the most environmentally friendly and reliable source of energy.

She emphasised that saving energy does not merely mean reducing consumption, but using energy “wisely, responsibly, and efficiently.”

Highlighting practical measures, she said that avoiding unnecessary use of electrical appliances, adopting energy-efficient devices, making use of natural light and ventilation, and embracing solar and other renewable energy options can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

She noted that energy conservation plays a vital role in maintaining clean air, safe water sources, and a balanced ecosystem.

“Every unit of energy we save will be a symbol of our responsibility towards nature and our sensitivity towards future generations,” she said, adding that awareness among children and youth is key to achieving national energy goals and ensuring sustainable development.

The President also stressed that access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities by stimulating local economies and creating new growth opportunities.

She said green energy goes beyond electricity generation and serves as a powerful tool for empowerment and inclusive development.

She also expressed satisfaction over flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, noting that these efforts are helping reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels.

She said the government is also promoting renewable energy adoption and efficiency through measures such as the Renewable Consumption Obligation and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

Citing official data, the President said India’s energy efficiency efforts during 2023–24 resulted in energy savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent, leading to significant economic savings and a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

She emphasised that the success of India’s energy transition depends on the participation of every sector and citizen, and that behavioural change is essential to bring energy efficiency across all domains. Referring to India’s cultural ethos, Murmu said the concept of living in harmony with nature forms the foundation of the global message “Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).”