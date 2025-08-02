  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Praises Congress' Legacy and Social Justice Efforts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the Congress Party's history of working for Dalit and Adivasi welfare during the party’s annual legal conference in Delhi. He emphasised that Congress, which led India to independence, remains a party rooted among the people, unlike other parties such as BJP, BRS, JD, BJD, and RJD, which emerged after independence.

Reddy criticised the current leadership under Modi, accusing them of neglecting social justice for the past 11 years and jeopardising the Constitution. He praised Congress for its 140-year fight for independence, its role in defeating the British, and leaders like Indira Gandhi, who fought terrorists and sacrificed for the country. He also recalled Sonia Gandhi's sacrifice in relinquishing the Prime Ministership during UPA-1, asserting the party’s enduring commitment to social justice and national service.

