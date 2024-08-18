CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Infrastructure Plans for Future City

To accelerate the development of the Future City (Fourth City), Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence. The focus of the discussion was on enhancing road connectivity and extending metro rail links from the airport to the Future City. All plans are made ensuring the new urban hub meets international standards.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and other top officials were in the meeting contributing to the discussions on the project's progress and future steps. CM emphasised on the efficient transportation infrastructure in making Future City, which they state as a model for global development.












