CM Revanth Reddy Secures Rs. 450 Crore IT Park Investment for Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, currently on a visit to Singapore, has successfully attracted a major investment from CapitaLand, a leading global real estate company. The firm has announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art IT park in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹450 crore.

World-Class IT Park in the Making

The IT park, spanning 10 lakh square feet, will be built to cater to the needs of blue-chip companies and global capability centers. The decision was finalized during high-level discussions between CM Revanth Reddy’s delegation and CapitaLand representatives. The delegation included IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Investment Promotion Special Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and CMO Special Secretary Ajit Reddy. CapitaLand was represented by Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO of India Trust Management, and Senior Executive Director Manohar Khiatani.

Boost to Hyderabad’s Growth

Welcoming the investment, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the new IT park would serve as a milestone in Hyderabad’s growth story. He highlighted the project’s potential to meet the rising demand for premium facilities and strengthen the city’s reputation as a global IT hub.

CapitaLand CEO Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam expressed optimism about the venture, acknowledging Hyderabad’s sustainable growth under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He added that the company is proud to expand its operations in Telangana.

CapitaLand’s Ongoing Contributions

CapitaLand has already made significant contributions to Hyderabad’s infrastructure, with projects such as the International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), Avance Hyderabad, and CyberPearl Park. Additionally, its 25 MW IT load data center became operational earlier this year, and the second phase of ITPH is on track for completion by 2028.

This latest project underscores the government’s commitment to driving innovation and development in Telangana, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a global IT powerhouse.