CM Revanth Reddy to leave for Delhi to meet PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are traveling to Delhi together. They are leaving for Hyderabad in a special flight at 12 noon. They have an appointment to meet Prime Minister Modi. He will meet the Prime Minister at 4.30 pm. It is noteworthy that this is the first time that Revanth will meet Modi in the capacity of CM.

On this occasion, he will ask the Prime Minister to release the funds and dues due from the Centre to the State. He requested to give national status to the projects. Modi has a chance to explain the irregularities that happened during the previous government. In the background of bitter rivalry between BJP and Congress politically... it has become interesting to what extent Modi will respond to Revanth's pleas.

On the other hand, CM Revanth and Dy CM Bhatti will also meet with the Congress High Command. They will discuss the political situation in the state along with the parliamentary elections, MLC elections, cabinet expansion etc. with the party leaders.