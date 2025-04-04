  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy unveils logo of Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the official logo of Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University. The unveiling took place following a meeting with vice-chancellors from universities across the state.

The event was attended by government advisors K. Keshava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, as well as the university’s vice-chancellor Professor Surya Dhananjay. Also present were Prof. Ganta Chakrapani, vice-chancellor of Ambedkar University; Prof. Gangadhar, vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University; and Akunuri Murali, chairman of the education commission, along with other senior officials.

The logo represents the spirit of the university, named after revolutionary freedom fighter Chakali Ailamma, and aims to reflect the strength and aspirations of women in Telangana’s higher education landscape.

