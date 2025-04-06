CM Revanth Reddy visits beneficiary’s home in Sarapaka, shares midday meal

Sarapaka: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid a visit to Sarapaka in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, where he spent time at the home of a ration beneficiary and shared a meal with the family.

The visit was part of his ongoing tour across the state and included a stop at the residence of Mr Srinivas, who receives fine rice through the government’s free rice distribution scheme. The Chief Minister enquired about the family’s experiences with the scheme and had lunch with them, drawing attention to the daily lives of those benefitting from welfare programmes.

Earlier, the Telangana government launched the free fine rice scheme, which supplies six kilograms of fine rice per person to white ration cardholders. The initiative currently reaches around 3.1 crore people across the state.

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy recently urged elected representatives to follow suit by visiting beneficiaries and dining with them to get a better understanding of their needs. He himself visited a family in Suryapet as part of the same effort.

The state is also preparing to issue new ration cards to eligible households. Tricolour cards will be given to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, while Above Poverty Line (APL) families will receive green cards, aiming to ensure better organisation and delivery of services.

CM Revanth Reddy’s visit came on the day of Sri Rama Navami, adding a festive atmosphere to the outreach. Locals gathered in large numbers to welcome him, with security and officials ensuring the visit proceeded smoothly.