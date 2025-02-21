CM Revanth Reddy Vows to End Migration, Complete Pending Projects in Palamuru

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his deep anguish over the long-standing neglect of Palamuru (Mahbubnagar) district, criticizing past governments for using its poverty as a marketing tool rather than addressing its developmental needs. Speaking at the Praja Palana – Pragati Bata public meeting in Narayanpet after laying the foundation for several development projects, he reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the district.

“Many leaders have come and gone, several chief ministers have ruled, but they only showcased Palamuru’s poverty to the world instead of developing the district,” the Chief Minister said, reflecting on the region’s persistent struggles.

Water Crisis and Migration Issues

Revanth Reddy highlighted the dire water crisis in Palamuru, despite the region being rich in water resources. “Water brings civilization, supports crops, and yields prosperity. But despite over 800 TMC of water flowing through Palamuru, golden harvests have not materialized, and our hardships remain. Our tears have not been wiped away,” he lamented.

He further pointed out the irony of Palamuru workers contributing to major irrigation projects across the country while their own district remained barren. “Even as Krishna waters flow away from us, our people have worked on countless projects nationwide. Their sweat, blood, and toil are part of India’s infrastructure. Yet, our own land has turned into a desert, forcing thousands to migrate in search of livelihood. We are determined to stop this migration by completing the pending projects,” he assured.

Focus on Key Irrigation Projects

The Chief Minister stressed that if the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme had been completed in the past decade, the ongoing water disputes with neighboring states could have been avoided. He called for collective efforts to complete pending projects such as Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Nettempadu, Koil Sagar, and Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal projects.

“The future of Palamuru’s youth depends on these projects. We must stand together to develop this region, and I take full responsibility for ensuring its progress,” he declared passionately.

The public meeting was attended by several ministers, MLCs, MLAs, and advisors from the district, who pledged their support for the government’s initiatives.