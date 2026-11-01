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CM Revanth Reddy vows to fight for the fight against vote deletion
In Short
The chief minister stated that there are 13.5 crore votes that have been removed in the nation, especially those from the economically weaker class.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has pledged to fight against the deletion of voters and has stated that it will be taken to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
The chief minister stated that there are 13.5 crore votes that have been removed in the nation, especially those from the economically weaker class. However, if this continues, up to 20 crore votes can be deleted. The CM has stressed that voting is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution and it is unacceptable if any attempts are made to compromise with this.
He further stated that PM Narendra Modi is conspiring to stay in power by organising this. It is everyone’s duty to protect the voting rights of the economically weaker and common citizens.
The Telangana CM has highlighted how many people travelled to Delhi to take part in the protest at Ramlila Maidan without any special trains being provided. This highlights how aware the public are about protecting voting rights. The fight will continue to be fought from here.
The protest is to protect the fundamental right of citizens to vote. There are attempts being made to manipulate democracy for individual gains so it is important that people become aware of this issue. Check to see if your name is on the electoral roll.
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