Live
- YSRCP councillors deal a major blow to Peddireddi in Punganur
- 65 lakh pensioners will get Rs 4,400 cr on July 1: Anam
- OpenAI Partners with TIME to Train its Chatbot Model, ChatGPT
- Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’
- Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail In Land Scam Money Laundering Case
- Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Kills One, Injures Six; Flights Suspended
- Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
- Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing
- With Naidu’s return, investors show interest in Amaravati
- Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal postponed as he is in Delhi for crucial meeting
The visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Warangal, which was originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to tomorrow as the Chief Minister...
The visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Warangal, which was originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to tomorrow as the Chief Minister is currently in Delhi. Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi to discuss the election of TPCC chief and cabinet expansion with top AICC leaders, will not be able to visit Warangal as planned.
Officials have revealed that the Chief Minister will reach Hyderabad tonight and will proceed on a tour to Warangal tomorrow. The schedule for Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal included a visit to Textile Park at 1:30 in the afternoon, inspection of Multi Specialty Hospital at 2:10, and a review with Warangal Municipal authorities in the evening. However, due to his current stay in Delhi, these programs have been postponed.
Despite the postponement, officials have made all the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit to Warangal. The police department has also tightened security in anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit. Revanth Reddy is expected to visit Warangal on Friday, depending on the outcome of his meetings in Delhi.