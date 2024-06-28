CM Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal postponed as he is in Delhi for crucial meeting

The visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Warangal, which was originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to tomorrow as the Chief Minister is currently in Delhi. Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi to discuss the election of TPCC chief and cabinet expansion with top AICC leaders, will not be able to visit Warangal as planned.

Officials have revealed that the Chief Minister will reach Hyderabad tonight and will proceed on a tour to Warangal tomorrow. The schedule for Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal included a visit to Textile Park at 1:30 in the afternoon, inspection of Multi Specialty Hospital at 2:10, and a review with Warangal Municipal authorities in the evening. However, due to his current stay in Delhi, these programs have been postponed.

Despite the postponement, officials have made all the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit to Warangal. The police department has also tightened security in anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit. Revanth Reddy is expected to visit Warangal on Friday, depending on the outcome of his meetings in Delhi.