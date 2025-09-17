CM Revanth shuns Secretariat

Hyderabad: It appears that Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy prefers to use Telangana Police’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for discharging his duties on an everyday basis over the Secretariat. Incidentally, both structures were built by the previous BRS government.

It should be noted that he has stopped holding official reviews in the Secretariat, which he only visits to interact with delegates in the city on a courtesy call.

Though the Secretariat underwent Vastu changes in June last year, the Chief Minister has been confined to the highly secured, state-of-the-art ICCC, also popular as Police Command Control Centre (PCCC), in Banjara Hills.

Officials pointed out that Reddy shifted the meeting venue to the command control centre when Vastu-inspired works were taken up at the Secretariat early last year. Due to Vastu-related issues, the main entrance on the East side, from where the Chief Minister used to enter the Secretariat, was closed. Consequently, a new entry point on the Southeast corner came into use. Other modifications were also carried out on the sixth floor where the Chief Minister’s Office is located. Even though all the modification works have been completed, the CM continues to hold reviews in PCCC.

Top officials from the General Administration Department (GAD) said that “from the initial days of assuming the office, the Chief Minister was apprehensive and felt that the Secretariat premises were not safe as there was a possibility that vital information from the meetings could be leaked by some Secretariat officials, who are still hand in glove with BRS leaders.”

‘Vastu doubts and threat of information leak’ forced the Chief Minister to stay away from the Secretariat and it has become a regular practice to hold reviews at the command control centre as he was feeling better there, the officials added.

Moreover, Revanth Reddy’s earlier regular visits to the Secretariat drew strong criticism from the people for creating traffic jams. Now, the problem of traffic restrictions during the CM’s visit to the Secretariat has been resolved. These days, Revanth Reddy goes to the CMO only during meetings with international delegates and Cabinet meetings.

Sources said that the CM’s camp office that is nearing completion in Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDIT) campus will be the new venue for regular review and Cabinet meetings.

The Secretariat will be used by section officers and will house Secretaries’ chambers after the inauguration of the new camp office, which is a stone’s throw away from his Jubilee Hills residence.