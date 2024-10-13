CM Revanth Stresses Alai Balai’s Role in Preserving Telangana Traditions

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed the importance of the Alai Balai festival as a platform for promoting Telangana's rich culture and spreading the message of unity. Speaking at the Alai Balai event held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, the CM recalled how the festival played a role in uniting people during the Telangana movement.



CM Revanth mentioned that Alai Balai had contributed to the formation of the political Joint Action Committee (JAC), which helped rally widespread participation in the Sakala Janula Samme during the state's struggle for independence. He pointed out that the festival transcends political boundaries and brings together leaders from various parties to celebrate Telangana's cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister lauded Bandaru Dattatreya, the current Governor of Haryana, for his continued dedication in organizing Alai Balai over the past 19 years. He praised Dattatreya’s efforts to revive and preserve Telangana’s traditional practices through the festival.

"Just as the Palapitta (Indian roller bird) and Jammichettu (Prosopis tree) are synonymous with Dasara, Alai Balai reminds us of Bandaru Dattatreya. I extend my congratulations to Bandaru Vijayalakshmi for continuing this tradition as the successor of Dattatreya Garu," CM Revanth added.

Governors from across the country, including Haryana’s Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana’s Tamilisai Soundararajan, Uttarakhand’s Gurmit Singh, Meghalaya’s Vijay Sankar, Rajasthan’s Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde, and Union Minister Kishan Reddy, were also present at the event.

Through the participation of government leaders and public figures, CM Revanth underscored the responsibility of preserving Telangana’s cultural identity for future generations.