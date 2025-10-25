CM Revanth, TPCC chief to meet high command on DCC picks

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will finalise the list of new DCC presidents in consultation with the Congress s high command in New Delhi. The CM, along with TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, would be in Delhi for two days on Saturday and Sunday and meet the Congress leaders.

The AICC Observers had already visited the districts and sought the opinions of the local leaders to finalise the names of the DCC presidents. The CM and TPCC chief would also recommend some names during the meeting with the AICC leaders and announce the list of the DCC presidents. Before the start of the local body election season, leaders said that the exercise of the appointment of the DCC president would be completed.

During his stay in Delhi, Revanth Reddy would also meet some senior leaders and seek their opinion on holding local body elections without 42 per cent BC reservation. The Congress was planning to implement the BC reservation by giving more seats to the backward communities in the local polls.