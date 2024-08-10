CM Revanth’s brother threatening farmers for land?

Mahabubnagar : Farmers from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s constituency Kodangal met with BRS party working president KT Rama Rao on Friday and alleged that they were being threatened to give away their lands. The farmers of Daulatabad mandal in the constituency met KTR at Telangana Bhavan and urged him to stand by them in this regard. They explained to KTR that they were being forced to give away nearly 3,000 acres of their land in Hakimpet, Polepalli and Lakacharla villages of Dudyal mandal.

Mahipal Mudiraj and other leaders met KTR along with former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. Though the farmers are saying that they do not want factories in their area, they alleged that CM’s brother Tirupati Reddy was threatening them to give away their lands. They said the establishment of the pharma factories would pollute their areas.

They urged KTR to stand by them as the farmers were not ready to give land to the pharma companies. “The government is conspiring to grab land worth lakhs of crores of rupees from us. The land is the source of livelihood for our families who are dependent on agriculture. If these lands are taken away, their lives will be destroyed,” they said. Meanwhile, KTR assured them that he would stand by them in this regard.