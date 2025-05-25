  • Menu
CM seeks 800 more e-buses for City

Says that 2,000 EV buses have already been allocated to Hyderabad recently and requested additional electric buses under the PM-E Drive scheme to meet the growing needs of the city

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy to allocate 800 more electric buses to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister met with the Union Minister in Delhi on Saturday and discussed the Central assistance in providing EV buses to the Telangana State. The CM said that 2,000 EV buses have already been allocated to Hyderabad recently and requested 800 additional EV buses under the PM-E Drive scheme to meet the growing needs of the city.

