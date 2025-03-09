CM sees women’s role in achieving $1tn economy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that over the past year, women in the state have witnessed the long-awaited transformation. He emphasised that women could play a crucial role in helping Telangana achieve a $1 trillion economy if they contribute actively.

Speaking at a public meeting on Saturday as part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Chief Minister launched the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission – 2025 and reiterated the government's commitment to empowering women economically.

The CM announced an ambitious goal of making one crore women crorepatis. Drawing inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whom the people of Telangana affectionately call “Amma,” and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, known as “Anna,” Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude that he is now being called “Revanth Anna.”

As a gesture of this commitment, the CM virtually launched solar power plants established by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and distributed Rs 44.88 crore worth of insurance cheques along with financial assistance of Rs 22,794 crore to SHGs. He also flagged off 150 buses owned by SHGs, which have been leased to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) as part of the first installment of 1,000 electric buses, owned by women’s groups with government support.

Reflecting on the previous decade-long rule of BRS, Revanth Reddy criticised the previous administration for undermining SHGs. He remarked that now that the “Chandragrahanam” (eclipse) is over, the government is determined to restore SHGs to their rightful place in driving economic growth and achieving the $1 trillion economy goal. To strengthen women’s participation in SHGs, the CM instructed the Chief Secretary and other officials to amend the existing rules to increase membership. The government aims to lower the minimum age requirement from 18 to 15 years and raise the upper limit from 60 to 65 years.

Further, the CM directed officials to create guidelines allowing SHGs to supply food to state-run residential schools. He also highlighted the government’s initiative of entrusting the stitching of 1.3 crore pairs of school uniforms to women’s groups.

Additionally, the government is constructing Mahila Shakti buildings at a cost of Rs 25 crore per unit. “Our goal is to transform women into entrepreneurs, making them competitors to industrial giants like Adani and Ambani,” Revanth Reddy declared. He emphasised that the government’s initiatives, such as leasing electric buses to RTC and enabling women to establish rice mills, will empower them economically and strengthen their role in Telangana’s development.