CM sends positive message in first meeting on higher education

Hyderabad: Are good days ahead for the State universities in Telangana? If the goings-on are any indication, the State government has tried to send positive vibes that it is taking them seriously.

According to sources in the State Higher Education department (SHED), "earlier, it was a tough task to highlight issues at review meetings at the highest level. Even when there were times, they were mentioned there was no guarantee when there will be a response from the government."

However, this time, the review meeting by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on education had gone differently. He had not only asked probing questions and made certain remarks but was also more willing and forthcoming to know and reassure that the government would soon be on the job and focus on strengthening the State universities.

As part of the same, Reddy asked high education officials to look into the budgetary needs of the universities. Besides, he asked senior officials in the Finance department to lookinto the proposals and budget requirements of universities. During interaction with the SHED and Finance officials, the CM made it clear that universities as institutions should not become weak; instead, steps should be taken to strengthen them," he insisted.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior SHED official said he (the CM) had not only heard and asked questions but was also quick in his response. "In the first meeting of CMRevanth Reddy on higher education he gave a positive message and that he has a clear idea about the financial issues related to the State universities and education." He added. Infrastructure improvement, timely release of fee reimbursement and clearing the long pending faculty appointments are a few among the list of issues that the State universities have plugged into and finding solutions to since the State formation.