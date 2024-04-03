CM Should Focus on Tapping water instead of phone tapping-KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that he had no relation with the phone tapping issue, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should focus on tapping the water instead of phone tapping.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao once again targeted the ruling party stating that it was the drought brought by the Congress government but not a natural drought. He alleged that while people were facing irrigation water shortage in rural areas, the people in urban areas were suffering with lack of drinking water. The Congress party knows that it will not get votes from the city hence it has developed grudge on the people of Hyderabad and making them come on the roads for drinking water. He said, Revanth Reddy should focus on lifting the project gates and not the party gates.

The BRS leader said that he had no relation with the phone tapping. “One Minister says I have threatened an actress. I don’t have any fear because I have no relation with the illegal activities but still if the Congress leaders make allegations, no one will be spared, we will chase them,” said Rama Rao. Responding to the Chief Minister’s comments of giving the details, Rao said he would give all the details of 218 families where farmers have committed suicide.

The BRS leader said that the Assembly Speaker should decide on disqualification petition within three months and added that there would be bye elections in Khairatabad and Station Ghanour soon.