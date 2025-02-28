CM to launch ₹721-cr works on March 2

Wanaparthy : Excise, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced on Thursday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would lay foundations for development works worth ₹721 crore in the Wanaparthy constituency on March 2.

At a press conference, attended by Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi and legislator Thudi Megha Reddy, Rao stated that despite the State’s financial struggles due to the previous government’s fiscal profligacy. The Revanth administration had been implementing welfare schemes for people. Regarding the SLBC tunnel accident, he mentioned that rescue operations were being carried out with the help of 11 agencies, including the Navy and NDRF, to save the trapped workers. He revealed that he entered the 11.8-km-long tunnel and witnessed the terrifying situation inside. The CM was closely monitoring the relief efforts, he said.

The minister praised the MLA for taking up large-scale development projects in Wanaparthy. He mentioned that this would be CM’s first visit to Wanaparthy, during which he will launch projects, including development of his alma mater. He added that in the past 14 months, Megha Reddy successfully secured ₹1,000 crore funds for education, healthcare and sports development in Wanaparthy, he pointed out.

Krishna Rao said the government was organising job fairs, loan fairs and skill development programmes to create employment opportunities for around 1,000 local youth. He highlighted that CM had already facilitated ₹397 crore worth of development projects in Wanaparthy over the past 14 months. On March 2 he will lay foundation for projects, including development of Venkateshwara Swamy temple (₹1 crore), construction of a hospital (₹257 crore), the Young India Integrated Residential School (₹200 crore), upgradation of ZP school and junior college, where the CM studied (₹60 crore), IT tower (₹22 crore), a court complex (₹81 crore), Rajannagar-Peddamandadi road (₹40 crore).

The MP stated that since Revanth Reddy studied in Wanaparthy, he has a special emotional connection with the region. He would participate in “Alai Balai” event at the MLA camp office along with his former classmates. He once lived and studied in the house of a woman, Parvathamma, whom he would visit during his visit.

Market yard chairman Srinivas Goud, DCC Rajendra Prasad, and other public representatives were present at the press meet.