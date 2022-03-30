CM to visit Kondagattu temple shrine

JAGTIAL: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the historic Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam of Mallial mandal in Jagtial district on March 31 (Thursday). The Chief Minister would visit the ancient temple shrine and offer prayers to the presiding deities and review the development of the temple shrine. He will also announce several sops to the devotees visiting the temple shrine.

Accordingly, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar along with the Jagitial district Collector GRavi, SP Sindhu Sharma and party leaders visited the Kondagattu temple shrine and reviewed the arrangements for the CM's visit. He inspected the helipad and other arrangements with Jagtial DSP R Prakash, R&B officials and others.