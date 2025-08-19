  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM vows to make Hyderabad top film hub

CM vows to make Hyderabad top film hub
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government will soon develop Hyderabad into a top-notch hub for filmmaking in the...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government will soon develop Hyderabad into a top-notch hub for filmmaking in the country, assuring all kinds of support to promote the film industry in the city.

The statement came during a meeting with the 71st National Film Award winners, who brought to the Chief Minister’s attention the challenges they faced in film production.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the awardees, including BhagavanthKesari Director Anil Ravipudi, Hanuman Director Prashanth Varma, Hanuman’s visual effects team members Venkat and Srinivas, Fight Masters Nandu and Prithvi, Baby Director Sai Rajesh, and singer Rohit. Hanuman producers Chaitanya Reddy and Niranjan Reddy, Baby producer SKN, and BhagavanthKesari producer GarapatiSahu were also present at the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick