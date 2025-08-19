CM vows to make Hyderabad top film hub

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government will soon develop Hyderabad into a top-notch hub for filmmaking in the country, assuring all kinds of support to promote the film industry in the city.

The statement came during a meeting with the 71st National Film Award winners, who brought to the Chief Minister’s attention the challenges they faced in film production.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the awardees, including BhagavanthKesari Director Anil Ravipudi, Hanuman Director Prashanth Varma, Hanuman’s visual effects team members Venkat and Srinivas, Fight Masters Nandu and Prithvi, Baby Director Sai Rajesh, and singer Rohit. Hanuman producers Chaitanya Reddy and Niranjan Reddy, Baby producer SKN, and BhagavanthKesari producer GarapatiSahu were also present at the meeting.