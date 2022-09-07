CMRF proves helpful to people in need: Jagdish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagdish Reddy stated that the CM Relief Fund has proved to be very useful for those in distress.

The Minister distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 45 lakh to 335 beneficiaries at a programme held at the Integrated Market Building Complex in Suryapet.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that even in the previous governments, there was a CM Relief Fund which was not available to all those who were in distress.

After the formation of Telangana, on the initiative of CM KCR, financial aid from the fund has been provided to all the needy without fail.

He said that the TRS government is committed to the welfare of the poor. He urged the people of Suryapet constituency to support CM KCR who always helps people in need.