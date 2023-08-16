  • Menu
CMs Medak visit postponed

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

In the wake of 'Yellow Alert' issued by the Meteorological Department that Telangana is likely to receive heavy rains, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's official visit to Medak district scheduled on August 19 has been postponed to August 23.

