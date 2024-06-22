  • Menu
Coal auction launched

Coal auction launched
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday launched the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions here. The 10th round of auction includes 67 coal mines. The move will enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Coal.

