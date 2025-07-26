Collector Conducts Surprise Visit to Gurukul School, Emphasizes Quality Education and Student Welfare.Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure that students in government-run Gurukul (residential) schools receive not only quality education but also all necessary facilities without compromise.

On Saturday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukul School in Pootanpally village of K.T. Doddi mandal. The inspection focused on the quality of education and the condition of basic amenities being provided to students.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that the government's primary objective is to ensure quality education and proper infrastructure for every student. He instructed officials to maintain the highest standards in student safety, hygiene, and health without any compromise.

The Collector stressed that lessons should be taught in a way that students clearly understand them. He also insisted that nutritious meals must be provided strictly according to the menu, without compromising on quality. In addition to academics, he encouraged promoting student participation in sports and creative activities. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the school premises.

To instill a sense of hygiene and discipline, the Collector urged teachers to take the initiative in educating students about cleanliness. He advised regular interactive sessions between teachers and students to understand their issues and motivate them.

During his visit, the Collector personally interacted with the students to gather their feedback on the facilities being provided. He encouraged them to study diligently and aim for success. Assuring them that the government is committed to providing all essential resources for building their future, he urged students to make the best use of these facilities.

The inspection was attended by the school's in-charge Principal Sucharita, teaching staff, support staff, and students.