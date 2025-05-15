Collector congrats TGMREIS students

Gadwal: Applications are now being invited for admissions into Telangana Minority Residential Schools and Colleges across the district, informed district Collector here on Wednesday.

The Collector unveiled a poster promoting admissions at a programme held at the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that eligible students can apply for admissions into Classes 5, 6, 7, 8, and the first year of Intermediate for the academic year 2025–2026 in Telangana Minority Residential Schools and Colleges.

The Collector also congratulated students from the Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College in Jogulamba Gadwal district for their outstanding academic performance. He praised Nisha Parveen (989 – MPC), Muskan Begum (994 – BiPC – State 4th Rank), Janeera Tabassum, Alfiya, and Chand B for achieving top results. He stated that these accomplishments would serve as an inspiration to other minority students.

The event was attended by Minority Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Principal Parvathi, students, and other dignitaries.