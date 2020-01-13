Collector Dharma Reddy stresses on green initiatives

Manoharabad: The dream of Telangana would be realised when people would live happily with health, and when the state is free of plastic and sports widespread greenery, said District Collector Dharma Reddy. He was addressing MPPs, ZPTCs and sarpanches on the last day of Palle Pragathi programme here on Sunday.

The Collector stressed the need for keeping environment clean and for segregation of dry and wet wastage by the public. He pulled up the DPO when villagers complained that they were not given dustbins. He ordered the DPO to distribute the dustbins immediately. On the occasion, he impressed upon the villagers to protect trees and improve greenery in their surroundings.

ZP chairperson Hemalatha Goud, DPO Hanuk, sarpanch Mahipal Reddy, special officer Krishna Murthy, MPP Navaneetha, APO Sowmya, forest officer Imthiaz and others were present.