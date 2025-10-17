Collector Emphasizes Nutrition as the Foundation for a Healthy and Strong Society

District Collector B.M. Santhosh emphasized that nutritious food is essential for every individual’s physical and mental development, ultimately contributing to the creation of a healthy society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the National Nutrition Month closing ceremony organized by the ICDS Gadwal Urban Project at Bal Bhavan in the district headquarters on Friday, the Collector said that special awareness programs are held every year from September 17 to October 16 to promote the importance of nutrition for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children.

He explained that the main objective of this initiative is to raise awareness about the need for adequate nutrition during the crucial first 1,000 days—from pregnancy to the child’s second birthday. Balanced diets that include carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals in proper proportions are essential for complete nutrition, he added.

Collector Santhosh stated that awareness about nutrition should not be limited to women and adolescent girls but should also extend to men in the family. When men, who often handle family finances, understand the importance of nutrition, they are more likely to allocate resources for nutritious food.

He instructed officials to ensure the proper distribution of milk, eggs, and other nutritional supplements supplied by the government to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children through Anganwadi centers. Stressing that nutrition plays a vital role in the growth and development of the fetus, he said that proper nourishment leads to healthier physical and mental development of children.

Citing a UNICEF report from last year, the Collector mentioned that a considerable number of low-birth-weight babies were reported in the district. To prevent infant mortality, he urged continuous year-round awareness programs, not just during Nutrition Month. He directed Anganwadi workers and helpers to monitor each child’s growth—weight and height—monthly and provide appropriate feeding support.

Collector Santhosh pointed out that there are still misconceptions in society that certain foods should be avoided after childbirth. However, he clarified that medical experts recommend balanced diets rich in nutrition for mothers. He emphasized that the nutrition provided to children up to the age of six plays a key role in shaping their health for the next six decades of life.

He called upon all employees to work with dedication to ensure that nutritious food reaches every child effectively. Such efforts, he said, would help nurture future citizens who will contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Following the formal meeting, the Collector and officials participated in group literacy activities for children, the Annaprasana (first feeding) ceremony for infants, and Seemantham (baby shower) for pregnant women. Wall posters illustrating the importance of nutrition were also released. The event concluded with a pledge to promote nutrition awareness and to work toward the prevention of drug abuse.

Among those present were Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, DMHO Dr. Siddappa, Deputy DMHO Sandhya Kiranmayi, Mission Bhagiratha Intra EE Sridhar, DRDA APD Srinivasulu, DPM Salomi, Child Protection Officer Narasimha, ICDS officials, Anganwadi workers, and other staff members.