Collector encourages people to donate blood

Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh Vipatil urged the people to register for membership in the Red Cross Society so that the district should be number one in the State in donating blood.

The District Collector inaugurated the blood donation camp at Kamareddy RK Degree College on Tuesday on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day. Collector Patil lauded the youth for donating blood to the people of other districts. Collector Jitesh suggested that everyone should recognise that donating blood is a social responsibility. He said representatives of the Red Cross Society should young people who can donate blood.

Jitesh V Patil advised the youth to come forward to donate blood. The Collector stated, "we must be healthy and have the courage to donate blood to others." The Collector suggested that all persons between the ages of 18 and 55 can donate blood.