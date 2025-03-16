Collector launches AI-based learning

Gadwal : District Collector B M Santosh has announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into government schools to enhance the effectiveness of teaching. On Saturday, the Collector inaugurated the FLN-AXL Computer Lab at the Zilla Parishad High School in Konder village, Erravalli Mandal, and inspected the facilities provided to students. He observed AI-based teaching methods and provided guidance to teachers on their implementation.

Speaking at the event, Collector Santosh emphasized that AI plays a crucial role in making learning more engaging and interactive. He explained that AI can assess students’ learning levels, design customized teaching methods, and improve overall teaching efficiency.

As part of a pilot project, AI-powered classes are being introduced in 26 government schools. The initiative focuses on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), where AI-based digital tools will help students develop reading, writing, and numerical skills at the primary education level.

The Collector directed teachers to ensure the availability of computers, electronic devices, and full-scale internet facilities in schools. He also stressed the importance of effectively utilizing technology for students’ benefit.

Several officials attended the program, including Tahsildar Naresh, MEO Amir Pasha, Headmaster Srinivasulu, District Coordinator Esther Rani, along with teachers and students.