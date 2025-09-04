Collector, other top officials hold joint inspection of Ganesh immersion route

Hyderabad: With a couple of days remaining for the main Ganesh idol immersion procession, ‘Shobha Yatra’, the police, GHMC, and other departments are making all arrangements for the final event scheduled for Saturday. A joint inspection was conducted on Wednesday along the procession route, which starts from the Balapur Ganesh Mandapam and ends at Tank Bund, covering a total of 19km.

This inspection was a collaborative effort between the Police Department and other government departments. The route was inspected by Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, CP Rachakonda G Sudheer Babu, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, Additional CP Vikram Singh Mann, and Joint CP Traffic D Joel Davis.

During the inspection, C V Anand urged all officers to coordinate and resolve any issues along the route. He noted that officials have been working closely with all departments for the past month in preparation for the Ganesh festival. A team of officials made stops at Shalibanda, Gulzar House, M J Market Junction, and Telugu Thalli Junction to conduct a close inspection. The Commissioner stated that each zonal officer should ensure that the idols in their jurisdiction leave for immersion on time.

He added that central forces have arrived and are also organising a March Fast drill with them in Hyderabad city. Based on past experience, it can take at least 40 hours to immerse the idols. Therefore, if the mandap organisers start earlier, the immersion process will likely take less time. He asked the public and devotees to cooperate with the police during the event. The team also examined height restrictions and clearances at various junctions along the route. C V Anand announced that around 30,000 police personnel, including staff from the Hyderabad City Police and other areas, will be deployed. Quick Response Teams, Dog Squads, Anti-Chain Snatching Teams, and SHE Teams will also be deployed.

The Commissioner noted that various roads will be closed or diverted along the procession route. On the day of immersion, senior officials from departments such as GHMC, HMDA, TRANSCO, R&B, Water Works, RTA, and the Medical and Health Department will be available at the Joint Command Control Centre TGICCC Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Zonal DCPs of Law and Order and Traffic Zones, along with officers from other departments, were also present.