Collector reviews postal ballot arrangements

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh has directed officials to ensure that the postal ballot process for municipal election duty staff is conducted smoothly and without any errors. On Sunday, the Collector inspected the Postal Ballot Facilitation Centre set up at the Gadwal Municipal Office for employees engaged in municipal election duties to exercise their voting rights through postal ballots in their respective municipalities. During the inspection, he reviewed the number of applications received for postal ballots and verified the details filled in the forms issued to the staff.

The Collector interacted with personnel at the help desk and issued necessary instructions. He emphasized that details of employees who applied for postal ballots, those who utilized them, and those who failed to do so must be recorded strictly as per rules in the prescribed registers. He closely monitored the entire postal ballot process and instructed officials to cross-check the details of voters who arrived to cast postal ballots with the ward-wise electoral rolls of the municipality. He further directed that the postal ballot boxes should be sealed in the presence of representatives of various political parties. Stressing the importance of accuracy and accountability, the Collector instructed the staff assigned to postal ballot duties to perform their responsibilities with utmost care to avoid any mistakes. He also stated that after completion of the postal ballot process, the ward-wise postal ballots should be handed over to the respective Presiding Officers.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Gadwal Municipal Commissioner Janaki Ram Sagar, Master Trainers Venkatesh and Vishnu, along with other officials, were present during the inspection.