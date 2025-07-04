Collector Santosh Directs Officials to Expedite Double Bedroom Housing Project Completion

Live
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to expedite the completion of pending works related to the double bedroom housing scheme. On Friday, the Collector conducted a review meeting with engineering officials at the IDOC Conference Hall to assess the progress of the construction works.
During the meeting, the Collector emphasized the need to take immediate measures to ensure that the houses are handed over to beneficiaries at the earliest. He instructed the concerned departments to swiftly complete essential infrastructure works, including water supply, electricity connections, drainage systems, septic tanks, sanitation, and beautification of the surroundings.
The meeting was attended by Irrigation Department Officer Srinivas Rao, Electricity Department SE Tirupati Rao, Panchayati Raj EE Damodar Rao, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, and other officials.