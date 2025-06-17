  • Menu
Collector Satpathy undergoes surgery at govt hospital

Collector Satpathy undergoes surgery at govt hospital
So far, only deliveries of high-ranking officials and their family members have been done in government hospitals, and for the first time, Karimnagar Collector Satpathy underwent surgery at the government hospital

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy, who is suffering from respiratory problems, underwent surgery at the Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday.

The Collector has been suffering from headaches, nasal congestion, nasal obstruction, sinusitis and breathing difficulties for several years. She has been using medicines in consultation with an ENT specialist. But as the problem did not subside, the doctors decided to perform the surgery.

GGH Medical Superintendent G Veera Reddy revealed that the Collector underwent endoscopy nasal surgery and septoplasty surgery under the supervision of ENT surgeons L Ravikanth, Sandeep and Madhumita.

He said that so far, only deliveries of high-ranking officials and their family members have been done in government hospitals, and for the first time, Karimnagar Collector Satpathy underwent surgery at the government hospital.

Peddapalli District Collector Koya Sriharsha’s wife recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Godavarikhani General Hospital. Vemulawada Junior Civil Judge Jyothirmayi recently gave birth to a son through normal delivery at Vemulawada Area Hospital. In the year 2023 she gave birth to a daughter through normal delivery and again the judge has become a role model by giving birth to a son in the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Collector Satpathy was appreciated by CM Revanth for undergoing surgery at the government hospital. ‘Government hospitals have modern facilities, experienced doctors, and service-minded staff.

Congratulations for instilling trust in government hospitals in the people,’ he tweeted. Union Minister Bandi Sajay also appreciated the Collector.

